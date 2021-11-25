Police: 1 pronounced dead in hunting incident near Cross Rd. in Phelps

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 20s is dead after what police describe as a “hunting incident” involving two male subjects near Cross Road in Phelps Thursday.

According to authorities, officials responded to a private area near Cross Road at 11 a.m. following a call of a person shot with a hunting rifle. Police attempted life-saving procedures but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Once at the scene, police located a male in his 20s who was pronounced dead and a second man in his 60s who officials say originally called the police.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Cirencione said the two men were known to each other but did not confirm their specific relationship.

The cause of the death is currently being investigated by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the two men were in the woods at the time of the incident, part of a private area across the Oaks Corners Fire Department station in Phelps.

Police say there is not threat to the public at this time.

