Polar Plunge 2021 goes virtual

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – A family in Spencerport was one of hundreds participating in this year’s Polar Plunge. The event had to be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People were encouraged to bring the cold to their own backyards.

“It’s fun and you raise money for the Special Olympics,” Ella Mahoney said.

The Mahoney family used a kiddie pool and jumped in despite the freezing temperatures. They said it’s all for a good cause.

“It’s freezing for a reason,” Courtney Langelotti, Special Olympics US Youth Ambassador, said. “So we’re freezing for Special Olympics New York, and to really get that funding, because it is essential for our community to have Special Olympics programs, and unified, and just to include everyone into things and give everyone equal opportunities.