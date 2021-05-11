Plum House manager on Monroe Ave. triple shooting: ‘This isn’t normal for this area’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Businesses on Monroe Avenue in Rochester are reacting to a Monday night shooting that sent three people to the hospital with one in critical condition.

Police say three people were shot around 7 p.m. Monday on Monroe, near Sumner Park. They say a 31-year-old man who was shot is in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital. A 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were also shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

It was the second triple shooting on Monroe Avenue in just a matter of weeks. In an April 9th shooting, just a few blocks down from where Monday’s shooting occurred, three people were shot and one died from gunshot wounds.

The front window of the Plum House, a sushi restaurant, was shot out by gunfire. Investigators said no one inside was injured.

Plum House manager Tricia Siebert said the bullet came right through where the chefs stand, adding that employees “hit the floor” when the glass broken.

“Shocking — I mean everybody is shocked,” Siebert said. “I think everybody is terrified still. It was press scary, everybody dropped to the ground.”

The small dining room was shut down at the time due to COVID capacity restrictions, and nobody was hurt inside the restaurant. Siebert said employees continued to work during the shift after the shooting.

Siebert says the restaurant is considering replacing the window with bullet proof glass, but says otherwise, business will continue normal operations.

“Customers don’t seem to be scared as far as I can see right now, got a lot of people still calling and asking if we’re OK ordering,” Siebert said. “This isn’t normal for this area. I mean it really doesn’t happen here, so I don’t think it’s going to effect business in the long run.”

The Plum House is back open for business Tuesday and the manager says she believes the restaurant was not the target of the shooting.

Owners at Dogtown across the street say the violence is new to the area, but it doesn’t worry them just yet.

“It’s just, like a shooting du jour that we’ve been having in Rochester anyways,” said Dogtown co-owner Christopher Nakis. “It is what it is. I guess these are the times now, but yes, we’ve been fine here, we always will be, and I don’t perceive anything happening to Dogtown.”

Rochester police continue to investigate this incident, and anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 911.