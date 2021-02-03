Plows bury the street-parked cars in Rochester as drivers dig out

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Wednesday was ‘dig out’ day for many after the snow that fell overnight. Rochester got about half a foot of snow in the city.

“I came home from work at like seven,” said Caroline Winiecki, a Nazareth student that lives in the Park Avenue area. “The roads were pretty bad. They weren’t quite plowed yet.”

Plows have no choice but to push snow against cars that are parked in the street. This is to make sure roads stay clear for emergency vehicles during storms. Many streets downtown require drivers to alternate sides of the street to help clear the roads.

“Digging it out, we’re going to go get some lunch, and then head to class,” said Winiecki.

Johnathan Marsh also lives in the Park Avenue area. He has a driveway, and says this was the first storm he needed to use his snowblower. “The main roads have been clear but, our side streets as you can see are well covered,” said Marsh.

Plow drivers had been working long shifts, some over 12 hours, like Mark Depinto and David Earl. “This has been a heavy, heavy snow. It takes a lot of time. And the traffic!” said Depinto. He said they are constantly watching the weather, and occasionally trying to forecast, too.

“We try to be our own weathermen, it really doesn’t work out that well!”