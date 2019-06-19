Plea hearing scheduled for alleged “ghost gun” manufacturer

A plea hearing scheduled for the Rochester man accused of manufacturing so called “ghost guns,” is Wednesday June, 19.

Phillip Rizzo faces federal charges of unlawfully dealing firearms and selling firearms to a prohibited person.

He allegedly used a 3D printer to manufacture “ghost” weapons which don’t have enough metal to set off a metal detector. The weapons also don’t have serials numbers, which means they can’t be tracked by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Rizzo was arrested after allegedly selling one of those guns to an undercover ATF agent.

He’s due in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.