Plastic alternatives are growing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The plastic bag ban went into effect on March 1 and some companies are using this as a launching point to help push a zero-waste lifestyle.

“I think it’s long, long overdue,” said Robert Putney, CEO and co-founder of Impact Earth ROC. Their focus is on environmental education with the goal of going zero waste. Demand is rising for this type of lifestyle. “We’ve seen that already. our phone rings off the hook.”

“Education really is the key component to making anything like the plastic bag ban or any kind of behavior change work long term,” said Putney. The company has been around for five years and went from three employees to nearly two dozen. They just opened up another location in Chicago.

Plastic *alternatives* are booming in popularity – Hear from Impact Earth Roc in my story on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/SytpFQ8irK — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) March 2, 2020

The focus is on composting with a composting service available for those in the Greater Rochester Area. The business is starting to expand into a store that offers plastic alternatives.

“We’ve got un-paper towels that you would use in place of paper towels,” said Elizabeth Carey, co-founder and director of environmental education. The number of products that they offer is increasing.

“These are a big hit,” said Carey, referring to dog waste bags. From spoons to hairbrushes, the plastic standard continues to be re-defined and it all starts with behavior.

“Being zero waste is a journey. just get started and stick with it,” said Putney. Their next big focus is preparing for a state regulation on food waste that forces companies that produce more than two tons of food waste per week to recycle that food waste. It goes into effect in 2022.