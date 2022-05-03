ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Across the nation and here at home, people are responding to the possibility that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

A document leaked Monday shows the Supreme Court may be gearing up to overturn the landmark 1973 decision, which would then revert abortion rights back to individual states.

Local organizations are gearing up for this possibility. Michelle Casey, with Planned Parenthood of Western and Central New York, says she’s horrified by the Supreme Court leak with plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying this is an unprecedented retraction of rights.

“(It) will have untold damage to millions of American women,” Casey said.

Casey feels the ‘overturn’ has already been decided by the justices. She says they’re working on strengthening abortion rights at the state level.

“We have the protections of Roe codified into state law through the Reproductive Health Act of 2019, and were working on an equality amendment now…” she said.

Michelle Sterlace, the Executive Director of Feminists Choosing Life of New York, says they were disturbed by the leak itself.

“It degrades and undermines the institutional integrity of our government,” Sterlace said.

Sterlace says it’s suspect and unfortunate. But, if the leak is true: “We’re grateful. And we see it as a step forward toward re-humanizing humanity.”

Casey says if this goes through, expect patients from Mid-Western and Southern states to come to New York for abortion procedures.

“The adjoining states that will still have access will not be able to handle the sheer volumes of people that will be seeking care,” adding, “It’s just a way of controlling people, to control their reproductive health,” Casey said.

Casey feels if this happens, it will impact young people, people of color, and those with less financial resources the most.