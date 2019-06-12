Plank Road closed after driver strikes utility pole

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded to Plank Road and Jackson Road in the Town of Penfield on Wednesday morning for a motor vehicle accident at around 3:45 a.m.

Deputies said a 19-year-old driver was heading westbound on Plank Road when he fell asleep and struck a utility pole causing wires to fall and block the roadway.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and the driver was not injured.

Deputies said speed, alcohol, nor drugs were factors in accident.

Penfield Volunteer Fire Department has Plank Road between Jackson Road and Shoecraft Road closed while Frontier addresses the wires.