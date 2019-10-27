Plane carrying four crashes in LeRoy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A six-passenger plane crashed in Genesee County on Sunday.

John Yates, 48, was taking off from the LeRoy airport when the Beech, model A-36 passenger plane crashed into an embankment. Yates’ wife and two children were on board at the time.

The plane sustained extensive damage to the under body but remained upright, all four occupants inside were able to get out. They were injured and taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

The airport was closed for a short while — but has since reopened.