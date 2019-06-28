Placenta donation program in effect at Rochester General Hospital

Rochester General Hospital partnered with MTF Biologics in a placenta donation program.



When donated, the organ can be used to create tissue grafts which provide a protective and physical barrier when applied to wounds.



Soon to be new mothers who plan on having c-sections may be contacted about donating their placenta to MTF.



Something some couples have already said, “yes” to doing it.

“We were like, either we’re going to get rid of it or donate it,” said Chuck Mambretti. “And a company actually came out and asked us, the organization asked us, if we wanted to donate it and we didn’t even have a second thought. It was just like, ‘do it.’ If it could help somebody, ya know. It could be a neighbor, could be someone far away who knows, but we’re all excited about it.”

His wife, Joanna delivered their second son on Thursday. When they heard of all the good a placenta could do if donated, Mambretti said they were happy to do so.

“As tissue regrowth, they use it for healing wound ulcers, they use it for injuries, for sports injuries, they can use it on your gums, they can use it on your eyes. About 20 people can benefit from one placenta,” said Michelle Trenkler, nurse manager of labor and delivery.