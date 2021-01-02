Pittsford Village claims victory in Westport Crossing case

Unclear whether the developer will continue effort to build apartments

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Recent court rulings are being cheered by the Village of Pittsford mayor, who calls them wins in what has become a years-long battle over the Westsport Crossing residential project.

The rulings upheld decisions made by the Village’s Historic Preservation Board and Planning and Zoning Board, which the developer, Mark IV Enterprises had been fighting in court.

Village Mayor Bob Corby had argued the project that involves apartments along the Erie Canal on Monroe Ave didn’t fit with the “established character of the community.”

The developer, though, retains their special permits, which means they can come back to the boards with changes to the project to seek approval.

It remains unclear if that will happen.

Mark IV Enterprises says it has spent millions cleaning up an oil retainment site to make way for the project.

Supreme Court Justice John Ark, who is set to retire, made the rulings.