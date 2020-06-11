Pittsford student rally in support of Black Lives Matter

PITTSFORD. N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford Mendon High School students held a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday in support of Black Lives Matter.

The students marched the streets of the town and called for justice. Student and Protest Leader Samari Brown said she doesn’t always feel comfortable giving her opinions, but said her discomfort isn’t nearly as important as the need for change.

“It means sometimes having to have your voice not be heard because you don’t want it taken the wrong way,” Brown said.

“We really want change, people talk about it and then it gets swept under the rug again and people don’t pay attention any more. By doing this we are asking the district to take not of the racial injustices happening in school and outside of school and in the Pittsford community.”

Brown said she hopes this will help facilitate difficult conversations the district needs to have.