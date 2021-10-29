Pittsford schools to be featured in NYT article on racism in America

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Central School District is expected to be featured in an upcoming New York Times article on racism in America.

Pittsford Superintendent Michael Pero sent a letter to parents Friday, saying the reporter interviewed him as well as students, parents, and town board members for the article.

“Although we cannot predict the tenor of the article,” Pero wrote, “I shared our collective commitment toward ending hate speech and acts of racism in our schools and across the community.”

The district has faced criticism over a number of recent racism allegations. Parents and students in the Greece Central School District accused players on the Pittsford-Mendon boys and girls varsity soccer teams of making racist comments and slurs towards black students from Greece Arcadia in September. Pittsford students organized a Unity Rally in the days after the alleged event.

Both districts investigated the allegations separately. Greece determined game audio, video, and interviews supported the claims. Pittsford found students to be disruptive, but said video shows the disruption “was not racial in nature or racially motivated.” The districts have since collaborated on a plan for addressing any similar incidents in the future.

The soccer game allegations came just days after a video of a student with images of a weapon and racist messages circulated at Pittsford Sutherland High School, leading to safety concerns. Investigators determined that weapon was an airsoft gun.

Pero referenced those incidents in his letter to parents Friday.

“In working with the reporter, the District was transparent about the recently investigated situations, and that Pittsford is, unfortunately, not unique when it comes to dealing with these issues,” Pero wrote. “These are crucial conversations to have locally and nationally, especially if everyone who takes part does so with the best intentions.”

Dear Pittsford Residents,

I wanted you to be aware that The New York Times is working on a story about racism in America, including recent events in our community. We anticipate that this article will be published in the next several days.

The reporter developing the story interviewed me, as well as some of our students, parents and others. They also interviewed current and prospective town board members. Although we cannot predict the tenor of the article, I shared our collective commitment toward ending hate speech and acts of racism in our schools and across the community.

In working with the reporter, the District was transparent about the recently investigated situations, and that Pittsford is, unfortunately, not unique when it comes to dealing with these issues. We also shared the comprehensive work undertaken over the past several years in a sincere effort to combat racism, including progress made and ongoing challenges.

These are crucial conversations to have locally and nationally, especially if everyone who takes part does so with the best intentions.

Thank you for your continued support as we move forward to be sure every student in our schools feels safe, valued and welcome.

Sincerely,



Michael Pero

Superintendent of Schools