Pittsford schools plan for bus driver shortage

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Central School District released a plan for dealing with potential bus driver shortages in the winter months.

In a message sent to parents Wednesday evening, the district said it expected bus driver availability to grow limited as flu season and winter weather approaches. It said that could lead to bus delays to and from school, as well as cancellations for extracurricular and sports busing.

The district said nearly transportation employees, including the director of transportation, will drive buses in an attempt to relieve shortages. Some routes will be consolidated in the meantime.

The district says it will communicate with parents if and when bus driver shortages impact students.

Earlier this month, the Rochester City School District enacted financial incentives to address a bus driver shortage. The shortage in that district had a significant impact on students returning for the 2021-2022 year.

Read the message from the Pittsford Central School District

Pittsford Schools is not immune to the school bus driver shortage affecting the nation. Due to this shortage of bus drivers running our fleet, PCSD has employed multiple stopgaps, while maintaining the highest level of safety. We anticipate that bus driver availability may become even more limited during the winter months and flu season, compounding an already difficult situation. Families may feel the impact of this in delayed bus runs to and from school, as well as the cancellation of extra-curricular and athletic bus runs.

What Parents/Guardians Can Do

In preparation for this likely scenario, we are alerting parents now about what to expect if their child(ren)’s bus is going to be delayed or canceled. In the event that the District is unable to cover all bus routes as scheduled:

Parents/guardians will receive an email from the District detailing the bus number(s) affected and estimated time of delay as soon as we are aware of a driver absence. Please check your email each morning and afternoon before your child(ren)’s normal bus run to learn about any delays or cancellations. (Text messaging for this purpose should be available in the near future.)



Parents/guardians who wish to pick up their child(ren) at the school should inform the school's main office and arrange a time for pick-up



If you need to reach the Transportation Department, please know that all certified drivers – which includes our office staff and mechanics – are being deployed as drivers during this period. This may cause a delay in responding to your call. We recommend using email (Carla_Grove@pittsford.monroe.edu) or calling in the middle of the day between morning and afternoon bus runs, if possible. Someone will respond as soon as possible



After-school activities and athletics bus runs may be canceled due to this labor shortage. We are making every effort to avoid these situations, but these scenarios are possible in the current environment. Please check your email for notifications about cancellations or delays



If you are able to drive your child and/or willing to carpool with a neighbor, that may help alleviate some of the burden on the current system



Similar to other Districts, we are experiencing virtually no applicants in the areas of Bus Driver, Food Services and Operations & Maintenance (custodial/cleaner). If you or someone you know is interested in a career with PCSD please ask them to visit https://www.pittsfordschools.org/Page/25662 or attend the PCSD Job Fair on Thursday, November 18, between Noon and 8pm at Barker Road Middle School (75 Barker Road, use door 3)

Creative Solutions to Bus Driver Shortage

The District typically starts the school year with 105 bus drivers to transport more than 6,000 students daily to nine school buildings and approximately 54 out-of-District locations (private/parochial schools, BOCES programs, daycare centers, etc.). This year we planned the school year with only 92 bus drivers and are currently down to 78 drivers. The District has revised, and continues to assess, its transportation plan by employing various tactics and strategies, including: