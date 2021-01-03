Pittsford Rotary holds food drive

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rotary Club of Pittsford held a drive-thru food donation on Saturday. The donations were given to the Pittsford Food Cupboard. Canned and packaged foods were dropped off. The rotary club also collected winter essentials including: gloves and hats for the Veterans Outreach Center.

“Pittsford Food Cupboard has been very busy in the pandemic, and they don’t serve just Pittsford residents but there is about a five-zip-code surrounding area they supply, as well,” David Irwin, director of communications for the Rotary Club of Pittsford, said. “So, the need is great and we’re here to help them out.”

The Rotary Club of Pittsford plans on hosting more food drives February 6 and March 6.