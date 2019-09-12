Pittsford Mendon student wears jersey number of athlete killed on 9/11

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — One local high school is remembering 9/11 in a different way.

Todd Pelino was a former soccer player at Pittsford Mendon in the early 1980s and was killed during the attacks. Several months later, the school thought about retiring the number nine jersey that he wore. But one former coach came up with a better plan, allowing one student each season to wear that number.

Ty Wilkes, a senior at Pittsford Mendon, was voted to wear the jersey. He says it’s a huge honor.

“I will wear this with a lot of pride and hope to be the teammate Todd was and the teammates who have worn this jersey before,” said Wilkes.

The school has been doing this for the past 18 years.