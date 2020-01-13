Pittsford Mendon High School evacuated while police investigate

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is at Pittsford Mendon High School for an active police investigation Monday.

Authorities say the school has been evacuated while police investigate.

The district Superintendent wrote this letter to parents during the evacuation, saying in part:

“I met with all the students while at the Church of the Transfiguration where I reassured them of their safety, shared some of the details of the morning, and thanked them for a swift and safe evacuation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting a sweep of Mendon High School and backpacks at the Church of the Transfiguration with their K-9 Unit. We anticipate this will take an hour or so to complete.

We are again asking parents not to pick their children up at the church while we are responding to this threat. Thank you.

We will continue to update you as information becomes available.”

Details are limited at this time.

