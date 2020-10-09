Pittsford completes 4 year sidewalk project, largest infrastructure project in years

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Pittsford has finished one of its largest infrastructure projects — a new sidewalk and landscaping that gives pedestrians a safe place to travel, and connects the village with surrounding towns.

The East Avenue sidewalk now connects the Town of Pittsford all the way to the Brighton town line.

“I so appreciate the connectivity. Basically all the way to Brighton and to Nazareth, and it’s great because I live on French road and I’m able to do like s million different iterations of walks from there because of this sidewalk in large part,” said Mayer, who uses the sidewalk to walk her dog.

The half a million dollar project has been in the works since 2016 with construction being completed in September 2020.

Money was provided by a grant secured by state senator Richard Funke and funds from the town and highway reserve fund. It is one of the largest infrastructure projects the village has completed according to supervisor Bill Smith.

“This is a major piece of infrastructure for the town of Pittsford and in my opinion it was needed for a long time,” said Bill Smith, Pittsford town supervisor.

“To provide a safe pathway from a area where we have such a high concentration of college students into the village, can only be a good thing for all the village business,” said Smith.

The town hopes the sidewalks adds to the economic impact of the town by making business along the route more accessible, like the Pittsford pub and grill.

“Initially during the construction phase of things, we were concerned about the traffic and if people were going to be concerned to come on in…Now that it’s complete we’re happy that it’s done. Cleaned things up a bit and hopefully it made life better for people who use that route a lot,” said Scott Thyroff, owner Pittsford Pub and Grill.

The sidewalk combined with existing trials now allows people to walk or bike on a safe path all the way from the northwest corner of Pittsford, through the village, to the south east auburn trail.

The town supervisor believes it will create a sense of community and sustainability within the town.

“Anytime you can walk somewhere without having to get into a car and having to drive somewhere, you feel more connected to the place,” said Smith.

For every tree removed for the East Ave sidewalk project, another tree was planted somewhere else in the village of Pittsford.