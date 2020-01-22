Pittsford Central School District adds more safety measures

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Central School District has announced new security measures.

On top of more security cameras, smart badge technology, and relationship mapping, there will now be Emergency Alert Buttons in every school’s main office.

The district says the goal of the buttons is to decrease response time of first responders and to notify staff and students of an emergency in real-time.

When pressed, the button immediately allows the operator to hear what is happening in the room. It simultaneously announces a lockdown over the PA system, sends a visual alert to all of the computer screens and telephones in the building.

Email and text alerts are sent to the building’s Incident Management Team and district administrators.

The system will first be tested with students and staff in March. A specific date is to be determined.