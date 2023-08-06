PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills were back at St. John Fisher on Sunday to begin their final week of camp. To celebrate, Bills Mafia in Pittsford came together for a tailgate party at Copper Leaf Brewing.

The brewery and tasting room invited Bills fans to come out and celebrate the training camp being in Rochester.

This was the brewery’s first event, featuring live music, corn hole, a food truck from Freddie’s Wood Fired Pizzas, and, of course, plenty of ales and lagers.

“It’s great to get people out here, and get people together, and ‘commune’ as the Bills fans do,” says owner Clayton Killian.

As for an outlook on the season, he says Bills fans have faith in the team.

“There’s a lot of people that are excited for the season to start for sure; I think we’ve got a real chance to take a run at the championship this year,”says Killian.

Brewery owners say they plan to host more events like this in the future as the football season kicks off, adding, “Go Bills!”