Pittsford announces plans for town’s 1st dog park

Artist rendering for the new dog park in the town of Pittsford. (Photo courtesy Town of Pittsford)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford officials have announced plans for the town’s first ever dog park.

The park will be located at 34 East Street, between the little league field’s and the town’s park department building.

The dog park will feature two off-leash areas — one each for large and small dogs — and will include play structures and water fountains.

“In keeping with the town’s commitment to walkability and bikeability, two town trails will connect to our new dark park,” said Pittsford Town Supervisor Bill Smith in a press release. “We wanted an option for access that’s easy on residents and the environment.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer. Town officials say the $160,000 project budget will be paid for by the town’s Recreation and Land Fees Trust Fund.