‘Pinto Ron’ recovering well from heart valve surgery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills fan legend Pinto Ron recently underwent a heart procedure, but don’t worry, he’s OK, and ready for more ketchup and mustard baths.

Ken Johnson (the Clark Kent to the Pinto Ron Superman) has had a heart murmur since he was little. And while he never had symptoms, he knew this heart valve procedure was coming for a while.

“These guys were great to work with, they’re easygoing,” he said. “Again this was like a five year thing where I knew it was coming from my primary to the cardiologist to the surgeon, it was fantastic, it was good to work with these guys outside of the obvious.”

Catching up with Pinto Ron. I’ve been here for I think three minutes and I’ve heard six stories.



Chatting with the legend on his recent heart procedure, his stories, and the #NFLDraft

Since the NFL Draft is Thursday, we figured to get his analysis as well.

“Well, I’m pretty sure the Bills are going to pick best available talent based on their board, so it’s pretty hard for me for me to predict what that’s going to be. So my analysis doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

Rochester Regional Health even got a special tribute together for Pinto Ron: