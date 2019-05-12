Pink Ribbon Walk & Run in Rochester

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester held its Pink Ribbon Walk & Run at the Genesee Valley Park on Sunday to raise awareness and support those affected by breast cancer.

Hundreds of community members attended to offer support and to celebrate Mother's Day.

All proceeds will help fund programs at BCCR to support breast cancer patients.

To learn more about the Pink Ribbon Walk & Run click here.