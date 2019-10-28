Pilot in LeRoy plane crash was flying without required medical certification

LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — A six-passenger plane crashed in Genesee County Sunday, and the pilot was flying without the required medical certification.

John Yates, 48, was taking off at the LeRoy Airport Sunday night when his plane crashed.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), along with a flying license, all pilots must be cleared by a doctor to fly an airplane — something Yates failed to renew.

The FAA website shows Yates’ last medical clearance was in December 2016, and FAA rules state that pilots over 40 years old must recertify every two years — his clearance expired last December.

Monday morning, the FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) we’re back at the scene of the crash investigating.

Their jobs are to find out if the pilot and airplane was in compliance with the regulations.

The Beechcraft A-36 passenger plane crashed into an embankment and ended up in the grass along the runway.

The FAA and the NTSB are expected to release their preliminary report within 10-14 business days.

On board with Yates was his wife, and two children. They were all taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.