Pickup truck crashes into 2 unoccupied cars at McDonald’s parking lot in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders attended to a crash in Penfield Monday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., a pickup truck left Route 441 eastbound and struck two cars in a McDonald’s parking lot.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The other cars struck by the truck were unoccupied when the vehicle crashed into it.

Officials say the driver was ticketed for failure to maintain his lane.

Crews at the scene suggested the driver was possibly distracted by sun glare when they left the roadway.

This red truck left 441 east bound in Penfield and stuck two cars in the McDonald’s parking lot. Diver suffered minor injuries was treated at the scene @News_8 @mcfw #roc pic.twitter.com/6M7ffQJuUD — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 29, 2020

