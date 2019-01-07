Picking a tax pro for your tax return Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - If you're looking for help with this year's tax return our CPA checks off some of the qualifications to look for and some of the red flags to avoid as well!

CPA Jamie Block of the New York State Society of CPA's discussed some of the best ways to identify a qualified tax preparer Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

"The first thing you do is ask your friends, ask your co-workers and ask your family, because they probably have a reputable accountant that they trust," said Block. "Once you found a couple of names, then check their credentials."

Block explained the Internal Revenue Service, or IRS, has a website you can look at to determine what the credentials are that a tax preparer has obtained. "It's called the 'R-P-O,' not be confused with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. It's the 'Register and Prepare Office' directory. If you go onto the IRS' website, you can actually find tax professionals by location, or their name, and determine what their credentials are."

The website is IRS.gov. The typical credentials you'll see is a 'Certified Public Accountant,' or CPA, or an 'Enrolled Agent,' which is an EA. Block said both of those certifications allow you to practice before the IRS. You have to pass a rigorous exam, or be an IRS employee, and you have to do continuing education throughout the year.

It's important to determine if the tax preparer will be available to assist if there's an IRS issue with your return. "The best thing to do is to ask the preparer if they're going to be available year-round or open year-round," Block said. "There's a lot of seasonal preparers that are just open during tax season. If you get an IRS notice off-season, you want to make sure there's someone there that can help you and assist you with that notice."

Block said there are red flags, and cautionary notes, as well when it comes to tax preparers. "The first thing is don't ever sign, or allow a preparer to ask you to sign a return that's blank. Also, if they promise grand refunds if you use them. You know, 'I will give you a huge refund if you use me,' versus to another preparer. The big thing is to make sure that you're very cautious. In the end result, the tax that's due is the responsibility of the taxpayer, not the petitioner."

In summation, Block said, "My recommendation is to use a Certified Public Accountant, a CPA. They've got the rigorous exam, like I mentioned before. They have to do continuing education and they probably have a degree in accounting. They have a lot of ethical guidelines that they have to follow."

For more Smart Money advice, head to the New York State Society of CPA's website at nysscpa.org/getmoneysmart.