PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) – Once the sauerkraut capitol of the nation, and one of the largest producers in the world Phelps is celebrating its history this weekend.

The Sauerkraut Festival kicked off with a parade and other sauerkraut-related activities on Saturday. The celebration starting in 1967. This year’s theme is …twist and kraut.

The last day of the festival is Sunday, August 8.