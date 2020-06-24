1  of  74
Phase four Friday: No gyms, malls or theaters yet, but social gatherings and religious services expanded

by: WROC Staff

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed Tuesday reports that the Rochester and Finger Lakes region would be one of five regions in New York to advance to phase four of reopening under the state’s guidelines this Friday.

Phase four New York’s state reopening plan covers guidance for arts, entertainment, recreation, and education. However, not all businesses and organizations previously believed to fall under phase four will be allowed to open on the first day of which — until further notice.

Malls, gyms, casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks will not reopen on the first day of phase four, but will have to wait for further guidance.

“We’ll continue to study malls, movie theaters, and gyms,” Gov. Cuomo said during a briefing Wednesday in New York City. “There are some reports that malls, bars, certain social clubs with air conditioning; that it may not be cleansing the air of the virus and just recycling the virus, so we’re studying that and as soon as we get more information we’ll make a decision.”

While those businesses will remain closed when phase four begins, other areas of recreation, including museums, aquariums and zoos will allowed to reopen, with safety precautions in place.

Other phase four guidelines include expanding the allowed size of social gathering from 25 people to 50 people, and expanding attendance of religious services from 25% capacity to 33%, the governor announced Wednesday.

While education is a part of phase four does not mean that schools are going to automatically reopen. Gov. Cuomo has issued guidance for higher education systems and school districts to come up with their own reopening plans for the fall.

New York has already released guidance for sports and recreation in phase four, with everything from batting cages to wrestling:

Other regions advancing to phase four Friday include Central New York, the Southern Tier, the North Country, and the Mohawk Valley.

