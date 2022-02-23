ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After record breaking water levels on Lake Ontario caused serious flooding back in 2017 and 2019, the International Joint Commission (IJC) ordered a thorough review of the outflow management plan known as Plan 2014 in order to better manage fluctuations in water levels. Meteorologist Christine Gregory spoke with a member of the public advisory group to find out more on the current status of this review.

An expedited review of Plan 2014 was conducted back in 2020 after record breaking flooding on Lake Ontario occurred over multiple seasons in order to better manage the water levels being regulated by Plan 2014.

Phase 1 of Plan 2014’s Expedited Review focused on gaining the information needed in order to know what specific impacts this kind of flooding could have on shoreline residents, their homes and their businesses.

“The result of the expedited review is a tool that gives the board the ability to quickly model deviation decisions and put that in terms of the number of houses that are affected and to what degree they’re affected and for how long in some cases.”

Shoreline resident and current public advisory group member Bernie Gigas experienced the flooding himself along with his wife back in 2017 and 2019.

“I get the anger that people have, I get it nobody wants to lose their house, and that’s the extreme case.”

The water levels on Lake Ontario are currently higher than they were in 2021, but they’re lower than what they were in 2020 when the board was very active in addressing high water levels at the time. So, that begs the question, should we be concerned for any upcoming flooding this spring?

“I know the lake is gonna come up because it always does in spring because it gets wetter. You’ve seen that recently with all the snowmelt and the storms coming through. But there’s nothing right now that says we should panic because we’re gonna flood. That information is just not there.“

What does Phase 2 of the review look like?

“I don’t believe that these rules are perfect yet, I wouldn’t throw out Plan 2014 and say that plan 2014 doesn’t work throw it out go back to the old plan that’s not at all what i’m suggesting I am suggesting that all of the rules that we have should be reviewed and potentially adjusted so that we have a better plan and that’s what phase 2 is all about “

The IJC is inviting the public to comment on Phase 1 of the Plan 2014 Expedited Review for Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. You can submit these comments on their website glam-engage.ijc.org until Monday, April 18, 2022.

