Pharmacy oriented summer camp hosted at St. John Fisher

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — July 9 was the start of a summer camp where students will get an up close and personal look at what it takes to be a pharmacist.

The program is hosted by the Wegmans School of Pharmacy at St. John Fisher college.

The students are from Young Women’s College Prep and Pittsford Central School District.

The camp exposes students to the pharmacy profession through hands on lab activities and interactive sessions with current pharmacy students and professors from the school.

The camp runs through Wednesday, July 10 and is free for the students to attend.