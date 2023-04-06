PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) — The PGA Championship is heading our way next month at Oak Hill County Club in Pittsford, and for residents near the course, there’s going to be heavy amounts of car and foot traffic.

That no doubt is going to upend their daily routines — but a handful of those living there, manage to make the most of it. Turns out, there’s a great way to ‘fly the green’ shall we say and make some extra cash flow.

Pittsford resident Doug Phillips was out enjoying an evening walk by the golf course. He said Kilbourne Drive has always been a hot access point for pedestrians during the PGA.

“It’s the only major tournament in the country that has such a large neighborhood adjoining such a prestigious golf course. So it’s a great feature here in Rochester and all the neighbors love it,” said Phillips.

Doug Phillips

He says that come PGA time, the town changes some of the traffic rules to make entry and exit more efficient. Neighbors also allow spectators to park in their yards for a fee.

“On weekends, people charge $50 depending on the proximity of the course, but we don’t do it at our home,” he said.

Philipps likes his yard too much. So does Shelly Strachan, but last year she let someone park a van here. Check this out:

“They gave me $1,000 for the week and they parked four cars so that worked out pretty well,” she said.

Shelly Strachan

Not a bad haul. Outshining that amount though — could be Bruce Lindsay. He can park 22 cars in the backyard and front yard. For 3 PGAs in a row, he’s been raking in cash, from most people. Not always, though.

“We don’t have a set fee. You can pay what you want to. Usually, I’ll get somebody giving me $100 bucks and somebody giving me $1.”

Lindsay’s not complaining, but his face did say it all. Don’t just give him a buck. Because on the way back, there’s a special liquid treat to cap off the day.

“If you park here, you get a cocktail on the way back, assuming you’re old enough,” he said.

News 8 was told the best spot to find parking is Killbourn Ave., also the corner of Ellingwood and East Ave. Of course, before parking on a lawn, make sure the owners are allowing it.

The PGA Championship runs May 15 to the 21 at Oak Hill, and News 8 will be there for coverage.