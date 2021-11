PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Pittsford on Kimberly Road early Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the house was unoccupied when the fire broke out.

However two dogs and two cats were inside the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters say the animals were evacuated and were unharmed. The house sustained a substantial amount of damage.

Pittsford, Brighton and Bushnell’s Basin Fire Departments responded to the fire.