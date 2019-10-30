Pets are replacing children

Editor’s note: Check back at 5 p.m. EST Thursday for the extended edition video and article of this story.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — $72 billion was spent by pet owners on their animal in 2018 and many people are forgoing traditional life milestones, like having children, to put that love and money into their pets.

A growing number of people are taking it well beyond dog food, chew toys and cat litter. From gourmet food to custom daycare services, pets are becoming pampered parts of the family.

Out of 1,000 surveyed pet owners, 11% said they delayed having kids due to expenses for their pets.

The trend affects other traditional milestones, with 8% saying they delayed buying or renting a home, and 6% said they decide not to buy or lease a new car a car because of the cost of pets.

From custom organic food to high veterinary bills, pet parents are willing to spend for the happiness of their animals. Animals like Chole, a 5-year-old black labrador, who goes to a luxury pet daycare every week.

Her parents say they don’t mind the high bills because the money doesn’t compare to what Chloe brings in their household.

“Definitely seeing as you look at trends on things like social media, as you look on the use for some of the services like dog grooming and doggie daycare, I mean your seeing more of those types of opportunities available. and so clearly there must be a demand to drive that,” said Jonathan Bourne, a Fairport resident, and Chloe’s dad.

Pet care spending is projected to hit a new record of $75 billion this year. Luxury services like Paws and Claws are opening up right here in Monroe County, providing high-end services to pet parents.