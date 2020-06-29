Petition calls for lawmakers to act on illegal fireworks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department have been responding to multiple calls for illegal fireworks throughout the city.

Now, more than 200 people have signed a petition asking for lawmakers to step in.

Police responded to a home on Radio Street on Saturday night in Rochester where a man was hospitalized after fireworks injured his upper body.

On Laburnum Crescent, a porch also caught fire.

The petition calls the fireworks disruptive and dangerous and organizers are asking Monroe County executiveAdam Bello and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to put an end to it.