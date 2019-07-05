Pet Safety: Harder to beat the heat with a fur coat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday’s heat is a lot more difficult to deal with if you have a fur coat, so Lollypop Farm kicked off their third annual Too Hot for Spot campaign.

The campaign is designed to raise awareness about the dangers of the hot weather for pets.

⚠ Heat advisory in effect in #RochesterNY until this evening. ⚠



Leaving a pet inside a parked car on a day like today can be dangerous – even deadly. To report an animal in distress, call 911, and take the #TooHotForSpot pledge today: https://t.co/5GOrGnC9iB. #PetSafety #ROC pic.twitter.com/EyvlrfLBRG — LollypopFarm (@LollypopFarm) July 5, 2019

Lollypop Farm also had some tips for pet owners on how to keep their furry friend safe and cool, both inside and outside of the house.

“You’ll hear people say a lot like ‘Oh I was only running in for five minutes,’ but we all know life is not distraction-free,” said Ashley Zeh, Lollypop Farm. “Those five minutes can turn intwo twenty minutes very quickly, and can be very hazardous to your pet.”

It is against the law to leave your pet unattended in a hot car in New York state. If you see a pet left in a vehicle, Lollypop experts say you should take down the car’s make, model, and license plate, and the time you noticed the pet. Then call Lollypop Farm at (585)-223-6500 or 911 immediately.