ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is safe after a second alarm fire broke out in a Rochester apartment building on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to Savannah Street just after 5 a.m. and found one person in the building. Investigators said the fire started in a bedroom on the 7th floor.

The victim was taken to University of Rochester Medical Center for treatment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.