ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester firefighters say one person was rescued from a house fire on Rutgers Street.

RIGHT NOW: Fire on Rutgers St under control – an officer tells me one person rescued and sent to hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/AbNnstPb4B — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) October 17, 2019

Firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. They say the fire was under control within the hour.

The person who was rescued was hospitalized with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Firefighters at the scene said they rescued the person from the attic window of the house.

