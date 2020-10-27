Person posing as Wheatland-Chili staff member arrived at student’s home, tried to take them on ‘field trip’

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Wheatland-Chili Central School District officials say an unknown person arrived at a student’s home Tuesday afternoon, identified themselves as a district staff member, and asked to “take the student on a field trip.”

Officials say that person was asked to leave the residence and then police were notified.

School officials said Tuesday:

“Please know that under no circumstances would a district representative ask to remove students from their home. If any person or persons make similar claims, please notify the police immediately. The safety of our students is our top priority and we ask that all of our community members remain alert while the police investigate this incident. We will share additional information as it becomes available.”

The individual is described as a white male in his early 40s, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing brown rimmed glasses and is balding.

Officials say he introduced himself as James Marlborough and was dressed in a jean jacket, gray dress pants, and black dress boots — he was driving an older model dark gray Honda Civic.

Officials say the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.