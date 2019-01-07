One dead after two-car crash in Parma

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARMA, NY (WROC) - Deputies have blocked off two roads in Parma after a deadly crash Monday afternoon.

Investigators were called to Clarkson-Parma Townline Road at Parma Center Road just after noon for the crash.

Deputies say it appears one vehicle didn't stop at the intersection and collided with the second vehicle. A person inside the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle was seriously hurt and rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The intersection has been blocked off while the investigation is underway.