PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC)— A public hearing is scheduled this week in the Town of Perinton surrounding an application that is needed to allow for the redevelopment of the former Burgundy Basin Inn, which closed in 2020.

According to the application for a Special Use Permit, which was submitted in April by Passero Associates, an engineering architecture firm, on behalf of Basin Landing Partners, the redevelopment would consist of turning in the Burgundy Basin property into a mixed-use site including apartments, for-sale townhomes, and retail.

The SUP notes the site is currently in the administrative process to be considered as one property and makes up about 11.3 acres. Part of the goal of the project would also be to help create more public assets for the Erie Canal.

The applicants state the reasoning behind the SUP permit is to expand the variety of types of uses generated under the project, as opposed to strictly being classified as “Commercial (CO),” which permits uses such as a bank, medical office, or movie theater. Currently, the Burgundy Basin Inn is zoned for CO, the only location on Marsh Road as such.

Under the Comprehensive Plan of the SUP application, the project promises to result in less traffic and less impact on neighbors, along with creating a more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly path.

The public hearing will take place on Wednesday, June 14th at 7:30 p.m. at the town offices, located at 1350 Turk Hill Road in Fairport.

Information about the proposed project can be found here.