Perinton man hit by car, seriously injured

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A 25-year-old man from Perinton was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday night after being hit by a car.

The man has serious and life-threatening injuries after the accident which happened around 9:30 p.m. on Pittsford Palmyra Road in Perinton near Southcross Trail.

Deputies said the man tried to cross that major roadway when he was hit by the car of a 79-year-old Rochester woman.

The woman was not hurt or ticketed, and is cooperating with police. Pittsford Palmyra has since reopened to traffic in both directions.