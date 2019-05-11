Perinton house fire leaves one person dead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - One person has died after a fire broke out at a house in Perinton on Chesfield Lookout on Saturday shortly after midnight. Multiple fire departments and Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

Residents woke up to smoke in the home.

Firefighters contained most of the fire to an upstairs bedroom.

Investigators from the Monroe County Fire Bureau as well as the Sheriff’s Office said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending confirmation of the person’s identity from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters from the Fairport Fire Department, Bushnell's Basin Fire Department, East Rochester Fire Department, and Penfield Fire Department responded to the fire.