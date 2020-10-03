Perinton hosts Waste Recycling Day

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Perinton residents were able to take part in the town’s Waste Recycling and Shredding Day on Saturday at the Perinton Department of Public Works on Cobb’s Lane in Fairport.

The event featured electronics recycling, free shredding for residents, and a household hazardous

waste collection in partnership with Monroe County.

Those who attended were able to bring in microwaves, phones, printers, computers and other electronics for free.

“Many have been taking advantage of more time spent at home during the pandemic to declutter

and clean-up basements, attics, closets and garages. The Town of Perinton is here to help properly

recycle and dispose of those items,” Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said. “By offering a local

recycling event, we are bringing essential services close to home while encouraging proper recycling. I hope that residents take advantage of the event and recycle those items which they’ve set aside throughout the year.”

For information on Household Hazardous Waste, Perinton residents can contact the Department

of Public Works and learn more here.