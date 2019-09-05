People in Brighton should start noticing friendlier skies

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — People in Brighton will soon get a break from loud and what seems like low flying airplanes. Air traffic in and out of Rochester usually passes over the city. But for the past couple of weeks, Air Traffic Control changed the flight pattern.

A change was made without warning.

“It’s like five or six planes in ten minutes you know and it is kind of annoying,” said Radu Demian, a Brighton resident.

“Some day s it sounds like the plane is taking off right overhead,” said Heidi Levy, who works in Brighton. “So it depends on the day, the time and the pattern. But some days you think the plane is going to take off and fall right on you.”

“It sounds like it is louder earlier in the morning and later at night,” said Cindy Rosato.

Most people we spoke to didn’t know why they were seeing more airplane traffic. Andy Moore the director of the Greater Rochester International Airport says air traffic patterns were changed to complete maintenance on the airport’s runway.

“The part of the project is now over with,” said Moore. So traffic patterns will get back to their rotation using our main runway.”

Starting today people will notice a decrease in airplane traffic and noise, which some say is music to their ears.

“It would make me happier you know some peace and quiet finally,” said Demian.

Moore says the main runway was re-opened today. There is still some landscaping and electrical work to be done. It will be completed during off-peak hours.