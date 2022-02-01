‘People are ready to fight:’ Rochester Ukrainians fear for family amid tensions with Russia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. officials were in contact with Russia Tuesday in an attempt to convince them to remove troops and equipment from the Ukrainian border. This communication follows weeks of Russian threats to invade Ukraine. Rochester has a decently sized Ukrainian community, many of them who have family overseas.

Oleg Lebedko is the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Rochester and has been advocating for the continuation of Ukrainian independence since Russia first started showing signs of an attempted invasion.

“If it’s a full-scale war, this is going to be a very difficult time, not just for Ukraine, but for the whole Europe,” Lebedko said.

Darka Hawryshkiw is a first-generation American as her parents were political refugees from Ukraine after the war.

“Ukraine, at this time, as we hear in the news, there are growing threats, and people are ready to fight and defend their country,” Hawryshkiw said.

Hawryshkiw said while these issues are not always publicized in the west, these issues have been ongoing since 2014 when Russia invaded Ukraine, capturing the Crimean Peninsula.

“When Putin first went into the eastern border, and took Ukraine, over 14,000 lives have been lost. 14,000 Ukrainian lives have been lost since 2014,” Hawryshkiw said, “Russia does not look at Ukraine as being a real and separate and sovereign and independent country. They look as though they are some kind of big brother to Ukraine. Well, I’m sorry but we don’t send tanks and armies and invade people who are our family.”

The U.S. said Russian President Vladimir Putin is deciding his next move as Russia continues to increase its military buildup with more than 100,000 forces now circling Ukraine, including nearby Belarus.

“Russian President Putin says that NATO is expanding to the east and threatening his borders. So that’s why his condition is for NATO not to include Ukraine and other Eastern European countries. But I think the real reasons are a little different,” Lebedko said.

Lebedko’s parents live on the Eastern side of Ukraine where the invasion would take place initially if prompted.

“When I call my parents, they’re living very close to the Russian border. And I said how things are asked how things are. They mentioned that everything is fine. Of course, everybody’s worried, but there is no panic. There is no evacuation,” Lebedko said.

Lebedko along with others apart of the Ukrainian community in Rochester met with Congressman Joe Morelle to discuss their fears in hopes of getting support from U.S. officials.

“Ukraine is a peaceful, freedom-loving people and they never started wars. So, unfortunately, we have this neighbor that is planning to do that and we just hope that diplomatic effort from the United States, from European countries, Ukraine United Nations will help avoid this potential conflict,” Lebedko said.

Congressman Joe Morelle showed support for the Ukrainian community in a tweet which read in part, I “I am committed to standing in solidarity with Ukraine and look forward to continued discussions.”

Family members of embassy personnel in Ukraine were ordered out over the weekend. Meanwhile, President Biden has said that Russia derives much of its money from exporting natural gas to Europe and hinted that an invasion of Ukraine could cost new sanctions which would cripple its exports.