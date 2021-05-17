Penn Yan substitute teacher charged with hitting elementary school student

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A substitute teacher at Penn Yan Elementary School has been removed from the school’s substitute list after she was arrested for allegedly hitting a first grade student.

According to Penn Yan Police, Mary Anne Cooper was substitute teaching when she allegedly struck a child. The child reported the incident to school officials, who reviewed video footage of the incident and contacted police.

Police say Cooper was removed from the substitution list and no other children appeared to have been in danger.

Cooper, of Dundee, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second degree harassment. Cooper was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in court at a later date.

The Penn Yan Central School District released a statement regarding the incident, which said in part:

Our number one priority remains the safety of all of our students. We will continue to work in partnership with you and the Penn Yan Police Department to create a safe instructional environment, which promotes learning.

The district confirmed that Cooper, who had been on the district’s per diem substitute list since September 2020, was removed from their substitute teacher roster and any future scheduled positions. The student was also checked by the school nurse following the incident.