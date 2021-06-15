Penn Yan man charged with sexually abusing two children under the age of 11

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Matthew Ryder, 25, has been indicted on three counts of sex abuse in the first degree for allegedly abusing two children under the age of 11.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Ryder was arrested on a Superior Court Arrest Warrant issued after an indictment by a Yates County Grand Jury. The indictment was unsealed and alleged that Ryder subjected two juveniles under the age of 11 to sexual contact.

Ryder was held at the Yates County Jail prior to arraignment and was remanded back to the jail in lieu of bail.