Penfield warns residents to stay off the Shadow Pines back nine

Penfield NY, WROC-TV - The town of Penfield is warning residents to stay off the back nine (holes 9 through 18) of the old Shadow Pines golf course.

The former golf course was purchased by the town for redevelopment. The course is being converted to green space for public use.

As of now, the back nine of the course is closed to the public. In a letter to residents, the town supervisor said there have been reports of people bow-hunting on the back nine. This is not only trespassing, but also hunting outside of legal areas.