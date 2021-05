PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple town homes in Penfield sustained significant damages after a fire early Saturday morning.

The Penfield Fire Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on New Wickham Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Deputies assisted in evacuating residents as multiple fire companies were also called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is made available.