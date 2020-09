PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – High school students in Penfield organized a vigil on Saturday to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Dozens gathered at Harris Whalen Park on Penfield Road.

Several people spoke at the event and many students said Ginsburg was an inspiration.

Ginsburg died eight days ago at the age of 87. She was the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in repose at the United States Capitol.